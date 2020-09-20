#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The island of Three brothers is one of the prettiest corners of the city.tang de Berre (Bouches-du-Rhône). A little wild air from afar, because of near lhe place is a real dumping ground. For the third edition of World Clean Up Day, about fifteen volunteers spent the day of Saturday, September 19 to collect everything they could. same lesson and even observation on the beach Labenne, in the Landes. In two hours, more than 100 kg of waste was collected. Among them, a lot of micro-plastic, which kills marine animals.

In Guyana, residents cleaned up the banks of the Mana River. In their nets, a lot of plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Empower adults, educate children, sensitize each other to the preservation of the environment and the living environment. In France, more than 2,000 collection operations were carried out on Saturday, including in town. In a district of Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), 522 kg of waste were collected, including five kilograms of cigarette butts.