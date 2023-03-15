The Venezuelan National Team He obtained his third victory today within the World Baseball Classic 2023after surpassing in Miami Florida by slate from 4-1 to Nicaraguawho said goodbye without victories in the world fair.

The Red wine caresses the pass to the quarterfinal round of the World Classic of Baseball 2023, after maintaining the undefeated pace and the leadership of the group D of the fair

Venezuela He had to come from behind to take his third victory, because Nicaragua took the lead in the second episode, but the Red wine he turned with a three-run cluster in the fourth inning.

A simple two-run tug of Eugenio Suarez crowned the cluster of three that he put to Venezuela up 3-1 in the fourth. Venezuela added another run with a double of Anthony Santander on the fifth.

With three victories without defeat, Venezuela leads sector D of the World Baseball Classicand will close the group stage tomorrow Wednesday when they face Israel. For his part, Nicaragua He suffered his fourth setback in the world joust, thus saying goodbye without victories.