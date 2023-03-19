Miami. TO Benjamin GiHe was asked before the game against Puerto Rico how could i describe the impact what had caused Randy Arozarena inside of the mexican combonot only for what was done on the ground, which earned him the title of Most valuable Player from Group C, but because of his personality and presence in the Club House.

“I know he’s a very loved player throughout Florida, and here in Miami, but I think he’s more loved now in Mexico,” Gil responded. “And yes, he has an infectious personality. He is a star, a character. He is like the Chavo del 8 of Mexico’s baseball. He is the character, I think, preferred by all of Mexico and by all Mexicans today.

Valuable contribution.

And that was before Arozarena drew two walks, scored a run and — above all else — made that running catch nearly 100 feet and nearly ran into the wall in the top of the 8th inning to steal an extra-base hit from Emmanuel Rivera and a run to Puerto Rico, a stripe that would have tied the score at five. He was a key player in Mexico’s 5-4 victory that sent them to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

How important was the play? “He killed us,” admitted Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina

“Extremely important, the runner had already passed second,” Gil mentioned, before throwing another of his: “What’s more, if the shot hits the cutter, it would have been a double play… but, well, it’s okay, it’s worth it get a little excited too.”

Great item.

Naturally, Gil was asked after the victory what status the Cuban naturalized Mexican should rise to now after making a throw that — in the words of the manager himself — was not only the best play in baseball history, but “the best play in baseball history.” Mexican sport.

Wrapped in a Mexican flag, the leader did not hold anything back.

“It’s Chavo, Chapulín, Kiko and Chilindrina too,” Gil commented, unleashing a sea of ​​laughter from the journalists present. He then paused, and more seriously, added: “He is a boy who is extremely dedicated to doing everything he can do within his ability to help this family of Mexican warriors fight for the championship. world”.

Arozarena, accompanied by Isaac Paredes and Luis Urías at the postgame press conference, said that he had been working during the offseason to improve the speed of his jumps when hitting balls.

“It was difficult for us to take that first step, but thanks to God working hard I was able not to give up before that great hit they hit and I was able to catch it,” explained the patrolman.

There shouldn’t be a baseball fan in Mexico who isn’t grateful that Arozarena didn’t give up.

“I am grateful for the support that the fans give me,” said the 28-year-old. “They have sent me many things from Mexico. I can’t imagine all that joy I bring them when I play. They have even put me in photos of tickets. It’s something I would never have imagined.”

Paredes and Urías did not imagine that Arozarena was going to catch the ball when Rivera’s shot came out.

“When it hit him, I thought he was leaving,” Urías confessed. “And no more closed my eyes.”

He did not have the cunning, or rather the talent, of Arozarena.

“But Randy came out there,” Urías continued describing, “and well, I don’t know how he did it.”

“We have Randy, who is crazy,” Paredes got into. “Anything can make it happen. They are things that only he does”.

“Yes, it was easy,” Arozarena struck from the other side of the podium, gesturing with his hands as if he had caught the ball on his chest.

“He says it was easy,” Urías chimed in with a laugh. “But in the game he told me that he didn’t know how he did it.”

Wanting to, or unintentionally wanting to, the Chavo of baseball saved Mexico. One more time.