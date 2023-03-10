Taiwan. Cuba and Italy they had never faced each other World Baseball Classic in the past, until its shock corresponding to the Group A at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

But now, the fans of the WBC they will want to see them play at every event.









The match had everything: important hits, timely strikeouts. It was a “give and take”. Even the “Bucket Guy” was present.

But finally, after 10 innings, those led by Mike Piazza they got the win 6-3 about Cuba.

The first few innings went by quickly, with Cuban starter Roenis Elías shining through five scoreless, two-hit innings. Italy starter Matt Harvey and reliever Andre Pallante were on par with Elias.

The offense finally began to mesh in the sixth inning.









Italy scored the first run on Brett Sullivan’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the stretch. Then they scored another. Cuba recovered with a stripe in the seventh and another in the eighth.

After a scoreless ninth inning they went extrainning.





With Sal Frelick starting the extra inning at second base and surprising Cuba by stealing third base. John Valente singled it in and then Italy kept hitting, with Dominic Fletcher adding the safety run. Nicky López then connected with a hit to drive in another one.

Cuba scored one but it was not enough. Italy secured an important duel in their first game of the tournament.

Now, they will face Chinese Taipei on Friday (6 am ET) and Cuba will face Panama on the same day (11:30 pm ET).