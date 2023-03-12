Miami. Nicaragua well he tried, at least until the fifth inningand came to make their puffed-up Puerto Rican rivals nervous in the debut of both countries in the Group D of the Fifth edition of the World Baseball Classicbased in Miami.

Resigned to being considered ‘Cinderella’ of the tournament, the rookie Nicaraguan team lost 9-1 to Puerto Rico in front of just over 35,000 fans gathered at LoanDepot Park to follow the opening of the group that is completed by the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Israel .

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican starter Marcus Stroman saw his work spoiled when he allowed a home run by Elian Miranda, 23, in the fifth inning.

The match.

Nicaragua was wildly celebrating a partial tie with the flavor of victory and for Puerto Rico Miranda’s audacity meant leaving without effect the run scored in the first inning by Francisco Lindor.

That advantage was born from a clear play for a double play that the Nicaraguan defense did not complete. It was the first crack that began to weaken the diligent work of opener Carlos Rodríguez.

Once again, a defensive error presented at first base with a ground ball by Francisco Lindor that seemed easy to capture to produce a ‘double play’, ended with the second score, through Christian Vázquez for the pupils of the debuting manager Yadier Molina.

It was the beginning of the end for Nicaraguans.

With the bases loaded came a single from Mervyl ‘MJ’ Meléndez and the runs from Martín Maldonado and Lindor entered for the 4-1 partial.

A beating.

The ‘Team Rubio’ offense completed five runs in the fifth inning thanks to Kiké Hernández, who capitalized on a ground ball from Emmanuel Rivera; and Maldonado, who did not waste an RBI single from Meléndez to leave the score at 6-1.

The game could have ended in the seventh inning with all three runs scored by the Puerto Ricans, including a bases-loaded single by Vásquez that brought two home runs.

Eight of the nine batters chosen by Yadier Molina scored at least once today. With the encouraging balance, the bad taste in the mouth left by the two defeats suffered in the final stretch of the preparation is erased.

Puerto Rico will face Venezuela this Sunday and Nicaragua with Israel, which today had a holiday. Dominican Republic will follow the actions through the stands. EFE