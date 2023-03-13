Phoenix. Supported by the strong offensive deployed by the Sinaloan Joey Menesesue hit a couple of valuable home runs, the Mexican team gave the big surprise of the day Sunday of the World Baseball Classic by winning with a slate of 11 runs by 5 to powerful set of USA.

The match took place at Chase Stadium in Phoenix before an impressive entry of 47,500 fans. Mexico will have a rest day on Monday and on Tuesday they will face their third commitment in the competition, measuring forces with the whole of England.

The match.

It was in the same first inning that the Mexican team began their offensive attack, scoring their first two runs through Joey Meneses’ first home run, taking Randy Arozarena ahead.

The United States came up with a score in the second inning on Tim Anderson’s RBI hit leading the register to Kyle Tucker.

The Americans did one more in the seventh with a home run by Will Smith and another three in the eighth, one with a double to Bobby Witt Jr.’s center, scoring Mullins and two more with a double by Tim Anderson ringing Paul Goldschmidt and Witt Jr.

More races.

The Aztec team made another run in the third chapter through an unstoppable hit by Isaac Paredes, scoring Joey Meneses who was in traffic with a hit.

In the fourth inning came a rally of four great runs by the Mexican team, entering one with an RBI double to the left of Randy Arozarena and the rest with the second home run in the game by Joey Meneses, finding Randy Arozarena and Álex Verdugo on the bases. .

In the eighth inning, the Aztec team sealed the victory with four more scores, one with an RBI hit by Randy Arozarena leading Austin Barnes to the recorder, two more with an RBI hit by Rawdy Tellez off the spikes of Arozarena and Jarren Durán and the fourth with unstoppable Allan Trejo tug ringing Tellez.

For the United States, Mookie Bets went blank on offense in five shifts, as did Nolan Arenado, and Pete Alonso.

pitching.

Pat Sandoval was the starting pitcher for the Mexico team and claimed the victory with a three-complete innings in a career with two hits and two strikeouts, followed by Javier Asaad who had three scoreless innings with one hit and couple of strikeouts, with relief from JoJo Romero, César Vargas, Samuel Zazueta, and Gerardo Reyes.

You may also like:

BASEBALL: MJ Meléndez fulfills a dream playing for Puerto Rico in the World Classic

MLS: Carlos Vela plays in LAFC win

NBA: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell finished off the Charlotte Hornets in Cleveland’s victory

Nick Martinez opened and lost for the United States in two and two-thirds innings with three runs, five hits and two strikeouts, followed by Kendall, Brady Singer, Adam Ottavino, Aaron Loup, Daniel Bard, Devin Williams and Ryan Presley.