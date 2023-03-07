San Juan. The Federation baseball Puerto Rico (FBPR) announced this Monday that Francisco Lindor he will be captain of the Puerto Rican baseball team for the World Classic.

“We have a new captain!” The FBPR celebrated on its Twitter account.

The team leader, Yadier Molinaindicated at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport before leaving for Miami, that the decision was at the request of the team’s players: “the players chose it,” he said, according to local media.

Lindor was one of the leaders of Puerto Rico in the past Classic and one of the veteran players in this edition of the World Cup.

“We are ready, prepared, focused, hoping to be healthy to complete the goal,” added Molina.

Lindor and the National Team will hold a meeting this Monday for the first time in a hotel in the city of Fort Myers, with Molina, part of the coaching staff and members of the FBPR.

The team will hold its first team practice this Tuesday. “Tomorrow, before practice, we have a meeting with the players. The basics are said there, in terms of the guys getting to know you a little more from this side of the coach. Many know me, but there are others who don’t know me. Molina said.

The job.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Piuerluisi, along with the secretary of state, Omar Marrero, and the director of the tourism company, Carlos Mercado, departed on the same flight as the players.

“We are going for our goal, which is to reach the gold medal that everyone wants. It was hard work. Many people think it was easy. We had to battle. In honor of the Country, we are going to represent it with dignity”, declared the federation president.

Although the tournament begins on March 8 with the teams that will play the key on the Asian continent, Puerto Rico, which is part of Group D based in Miami, Florida, will do so on the 11th against Nicaragua, in an area where there are also the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Israel. EFE