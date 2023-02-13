The world of British and international cinema say goodbye to Hugh Hudson: in 1981 he directed the Oscar-winning film “Chariots of Glory”

The world of British and international cinema have recently learned the sad news of the passing of a great director. It’s about Hugh Hudsonwho passed away at the age of 86, while hospitalized at Charing Cross Hospital in London and after battling a bad illness for a few months.

International cinema says goodbye to one of the most popular directors, who after struggling for a short time with a bad badsurrendered on Friday 10 February at Charing Cross Hospital in London.

To give the sad announcement, he took care of it familywho in addition to asking for privacy in this delicate moment, remembered Hugh for the splendid man, director, husband and father he has always been.

Hudson has left his current wife, the actress Maryam D’Aboson Thomas and his first wife, mother of his child, the painter Susan Caroline Michiewith whom he had maintained an excellent relationship even after the separation.

Hugh Hudson’s career

Hugh Hudson’s career began in 1981 when he directed the documentary Fangio, a life at 300 km/h. He has also made several commercials.

In 1982, on his second job, he reached the peak of his success. He directs the film Chariots of Fire, Chariots of Glorywhich tells through flashbacks the story of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, two British sprinters, one Scottish and the other English, who took part in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

The film was filled with awards and accolades, including Ben four Oscar awards. One for Best Film, one for Best Original Score, one for Best Screenplay and one for Best Costumes, curated by the Italian Milena Canonero.

The director also enjoyed great success in 1984 when he directed Greystoke – The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. In that case he was also the producer.

The director then directed two films presented at the Cannes Film Festival: Lost Angels of 1989 and Dreaming of Africa of 2000. Kim Basinger starred in the latter.

In 2014 and 2022 he also worked as a screenwriter, for two films directed by the Italian director and documentary maker Brando Quillici. Movie titles are My Friend Nanuk And The Boy and the Tiger.