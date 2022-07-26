Her role as Paulie in Scorzese’s cult film is unforgettable: cinema mourns the death of the great Paul Sorvino

The world of US and world cinema have recently learned the sad news of the death of a great performer, famous for having starred in enormously successful films. This was Paul Sorvino, who became a legend thanks to his role as Paulie in “Goodfellas”. He died of natural causes at the age of 83 and his wife Dee Dee gave the news.

There are actors who, thanks to roles interpreted by them, they have managed to enter the hearts of millions and millions of people. Masterful interpretations that will remain forever in the cinema history.

One of these extraordinary characters was definitely Paul Sorvino.

Born in New York from Italian parents, Sorvino first of all tried to become an opera singer. Failing to do so, he concentrated on acting and this choice fully repaid him for all his efforts.

The debut came in 1964 in the theateron the prestigious Broadway stages, while in the 1971 he had his first major role in the cinema, when he starred in “Panic in Needle Park,” opposite Al Pacino.

There are hundreds of theatrical, film and television productions in which he has taken part during his extraordinary career. However, to really make it immortal around the world, not just in the United States, it has been his role as Paulie in “Those Good Boys” by Martin Scorzese.

At the end of last May, the cast of the cult film had already been hit by another terrible mourning, with the sudden death of the other great actor, Ray Liotta, who disappeared in only 67 years old.

The announcement of the death of Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino married for the first time in 1966 with Lorraine Davis and they had three children: Aim (actress), Amanda And Michael (voice actor). In 1991 he married Vanessa Arico, from whom he divorced in 1996. In 2014, then, he married Dee Dee Benkie.

The latter, which remained by his side until the end, took care of giving the sad announcement of his death on social media.

Credit: deedeesorvino – Instagram

To the beautiful couple photothe woman added:

I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man I’ve ever lived are gone. I have a broken heart.

Dozens of messages of condolence received from Paul’s family. Alec Baldwin, for example, has shown closeness in particular to his daughter Mira, also an actress.