The part of Paulie Pennino that Burt Young played in all the films of the Rocky Balboa saga is unforgettable

A very serious loss has hit the world of American and world cinema. Burt Young, protagonist of dozens of films, the most famous of which were those of the Rocky Balboa saga, passed away last October 8th at the age of 83. His daughter Anne Morea Steingieser confirmed the news.

It was April 30, 1930 when Giuseppina and Michele, an Italian-American couple, gave birth to the little boy in Queens, New York. Gerald “Jerry” Thomas DeLouise.

Parallel to his military career (he was a marine) and sports career (he was a professional boxer), Jerry began studying acting at the Actors Studio, under the guidance of the master Lee Stasberg.

The beginnings date back to the early seventies and since then, as actorit practically never stopped.

He often found himself in cover roles with a gruff and edgy character. Italian-American mafiosi, cunning detectives or proletariat workers.

Among many, the part that certainly made him most famous throughout the world is that of Paulie Pennino in the film saga of Rocky Balboa. He was the best friend of the protagonist, played by Sylvester Stallone, as well as brother-in-law, given that he was the brother of the famous Adriana.

Together with the aforementioned Stallone and others Tony Burtonis the only actor to have been present in the cast of all the chapters of the saga.

Furthermore, he also received an Oscar nomination for the role in the category of Best Supporting Actor. It was the 1977 and he came very close to winning the much coveted statuette.

Burt Young’s other hits

As mentioned Burt Young was just the artist’s stage name, who chose it to honor his favorite actor, Burt Lancasterand his favorite singer, Neil Young.

Among the greatest successes of his long and successful career, in which they can be counted beyond 160 films and TV seriesthere are for example Once Upon a Time in America by Sergio Leone, American Red by Alessandro D’Alatri, Bad Girls by Marina Ripa di Meana, Transamerica by Duncan Tucker and The Hiding Place by Pupi Avati.

In TVstarred in some episodes of Law & Order, Walker Texas Ranger, MTOSH, Miami Vice and The Sopranos.

His career was also important artist. His works are exhibited in various galleries around the world.