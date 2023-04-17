He had acted alongside Michael Caine and Stanley Kubrick: cinema says goodbye forever to Murray Melvin. He was 90 years old

The world of cinema has just learned the news of the disappearance of Murray Melvin. The actor was 90 years old, had been retired for a while from the stage, but during his career he took part in many highly successful projects and collected many awards. His death came due to complications from a bad fall that happened to him last December.

Born in London on August 10, 1932, Melvin began acting as a stage actor, before making his big screen debut in 1960, in the film The Concrete Jungle by director Joseph Losey.

The following year he had a part in Tony Richardson’s film Taste of Honey and his splendid performance immediately earned him a very prestigious award, that of best actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

Also in the sixties, which together with the seventies were his most prolific period, he starred in the cult film Alfie by director Lewis Gilbert, alongside a young Michael Caine who played the title role.

Also in the same years, he managed to win the award for best emerging actor at the BAFTA Awards, which together with the Oscars and Golden Globes represent the best awards in the cinematic world.

Farewell to Murray Melvin

As mentioned, the seventies were also a golden age for Murray Melvin. In 1975 he starred in the historical blockbuster Barry London, written and directed by film legend Stanley Kubrick. The film is considered one of the director’s best and one of the most beautiful films ever made in the history of cinema.

More recently, the actor starred in The Phantom of the Operadirected by director Joel Schumacher, alongside Gerard Butler.

The last appearance on the big screen was in 2016, when he starred in Lost civilization by James Grey, alongside Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson.

Last December he fell victim to one bad fall at home and has hardly recovered since. On April 14, at the age of 90, Murray Melvin passed away forever.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in recent days. Many friends, colleagues and fans wanted to honor the memory of the great actor and director.