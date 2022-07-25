David Warner will remain in history for his role in Titanic: he died 4 days before his 81st birthday

The world of international cinema has recently learned the sad news of the death of a great actor, known for having starred in films that will remain forever in the history of cinema. We are talking about David Warner. She was 80 years old and in four days she would have turned 81. To give the sad announcement of her death, her family took care of it, through a statement issued to the broadcaster BBC.

Very sad and solemn the press release with which the family of the British actor made the announcement of his death.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we communicate the passing of David Warner. Over the past 18 months he has approached his diagnosis with a grace and dignity characteristic of him. We will miss him very much. By his family and friends of him, he will be remembered as a kind hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of overtime has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.

Warner died yesterday, Sunday, July 24, in London, in Denville Halla nursing home for entertainment industry operators.

Hundreds i messages of condolence already appeared on the web and written not only by those who knew him personally, but also by some of the many fans who followed him in all his excellent work.

David Warner’s career

Born in Manchester in 1941, of Russian-Jewish descent, David Warner studied at the Feldon School in Leamington Spa, England. After completing his studies, he joined the Royal Academic of Dramatic Art from London.

His debut officer arrived at the theater in 1962while in the cinema and on television he made his debut the following year, in 1963.

Many i rolesmostly from character actorwhich the actor has covered with enormous prestige and for which he will be remembered forever.

The best known is undoubtedly that of Spicer Lovejoy in Titanic, an award-winning film directed by James Cameron. His character was a diligent and detestable butler with a cop background, serving antagonist Cal Hockley, played by Billy Zane.

Ties also with the Italian cinema. In fact, in 1993 she had a part in the film “Little Big Love“. The film was directed by Carlo Vanzina and among others also starred Raoul Bova.