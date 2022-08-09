After struggling with breast cancer for over 30 years, Anglo Australian actress Olivia Newton-John passed away: she was 73 years old

It is a very sad day for all those who love music and cinema, because to go out forever it fell to a singer, actress, extraordinary woman capable of becoming immortal with one of the most iconic roles ever. Olivia Newton-JohnSandy from Grease, died aged 73 after struggling for a long time with breast cancer.

A whole life dedicated to art and music. Olivia Newton-John discovered she had a neoplasm al otherwise more than thirty years ago. Since then she has always fought with all her strength, not letting herself be disheartened by the disease and always smiling at her life, which she has repeatedly called a “gift”.

Unfortunately in the end the cancer won and ended the actress’s life 73 years old. The producer husband announced it in a long and touching post on social media John Easterlingwith whom she had been married since 2008.

Ms. Olivia Newton-John (73) died peacefully this morning on her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years by sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and her pioneering experience with herbal medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, dedicated to herbal medicine and cancer research. “

In place of flowers, the family asked for any donation be made in his memory to his foundation.

Olivia Newton-John’s career

Born in England in 1948, she moved from a very young age to Australia, where she grew up and made her debut in the world of music and entertainment. In 1966 she moved to the UK and in a very short time she has achieved enormous success not only as a singer but also as an actress.

In 1974 she was selected for the role of Sandy in the musical film Grease. A role that would have made her literally immortal in the history of cinema.

At his side, in that film, he played John Travolta in the role of Danny Zucco. Together they formed one of the most iconic couples ever in cinema.