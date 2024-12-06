The multiple world chess champion Magnus Carlsen will make his debut for FC St. Pauli in January. The 33-year-old Norwegian will play for the Kiez club in the fifth and sixth rounds of the Chess Bundesliga on January 11th and 12th, against SG Solingen and Düsseldorfer SK. “It is a great honor for me to play chess for FC St. Pauli. The club has a fantastic reputation and stands for values ​​that are important to me,” said the world number one in a club statement. The club broadcasts the games in livestream.St. After their promotion to the Bundesliga, Pauli’s chess team managed to win Carlsen as support for some of the 15 Bundesliga games. The Bundesliga is considered the strongest league in the world. “We are proud that Magnus Carlsen is playing for FC St. Pauli for the first time,” said Thomas Schüttler, chairman of the chess department at St. Pauli. The next dates should already be set, we are talking about March 22nd and 23rd. Carlsen was world chess champion since 2013 until he relinquished the title in 2023. The world champion in rapid and blitz chess explained his decision that he was no longer interested in a lengthy title fight and would rather try out alternative forms of competition.