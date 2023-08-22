Budapest – At 21.50 on 22 August Gian Marco Tamberi ends the search for the lost leap and the only crown that he had never put on his head. He does it. King of everything and friend of all, without borders, Olympics, World Cup, European, outdoor and indoor, Diamond League. King especially in moments in which competition is the weapon. Nobody knows how to use it like him. The stunted, dangerous qualification is not even a memory.

It never stands still. Gimbo is like that. He also plays drums on the platform and rolls. Hard, almost cruel progression: Barshim fails a test at 2.25, Gimbo imitates his friend. At 2.29 there are seven and the bar at 2.33 is exceeded by five men: Tamberi is very high. Three centimeters plus, 2.36: it’s the border. Gimbo finds perfection and the reaction is not loud, just ecstatic. JuVaugh Harrison does not give up: Alabama’s talent goes beyond the second. Barshim, three world titles, goes out. And now 2.38: Harrison gives up, Gimbo makes two mistakes, leaves the edana, climbs the grandstand, goes to embrace his wife Chiara and in the meantime the judges raise the bar again: Tamberi still has one attempt at the dream quota, 2 ,40. A party, a happening, Barshim brings his little son who goes to roll around on the big bag. finished? No, he tries. To pass under the bar and leave for the race inside the joy.

The European record of the 400m falls after 36 years: it was 44”33 by Thomas Schonlebe, champion of a country, the DDR, swept by history. In this long interlude many Britons had come close and it’s up to Matthew Hudson Smith to do it, 44”26. Dramatic round: Steven Gardiner, Olympic champion and favorite without odds, stops at 300. Shortly before, the Botswanan Ndori had also ended up on the track. Davide Re is fourth in 45”29. Gardiner’s collapse saves Wayde van Niekerk who enters the final today with injury time.

otoriadi Expansive to the point of being volcanic, Ayomide Folorunso can shout all her joy: the Nigerian-Fidentina holds the fourth place tooth and nail behind Adekoya, Little and Russell and drops under 54” for the first time: 53”89, Italian record, already hers, improved by 33 cents and above all the first world final conquered for the pediatrics student. She will be tonight and the obvious favorite is Dutch Femke Bol, a quiet 52”96. Out Dalilah Muhammad, ex-world champion, ex-world record holder.

Two out of three in the batteries of the 800 and Franceco Pernici Simone Barontini was the first of those excluded from the semifinals, second in 1’45”21, in absolute control, and far from the usual mistakes Catalin Tecuceanu, third in his turn in 1’45”31. Outside Emmanuel Korir, Olympic and world champion, as well as the other Kenyan Ferguson Rotich. Kenyans also beaten in their old hunting ground, the hedges: the Moroccan Souffiane el Bakkali rejects the assault of the young Ethiopian Lamecha Girma.

Today, heats of the 200. In that of Filippo Tortu, the boy prodigy Erriyon Knighton and the Canadian Andre de Grasse, resurrected at the last engagement, 20”01. “I have a double objective – says Filippo – to go below 20” and find a place in the final and I think they are connected: with a time around 19″95 he will conquer a lane for Friday. On that day, two hours before the final, the semi-finals of the relay are also held. I wish I had that problem…”

Qualification at 8.15 (but only a few will do it…) for Mattia Furlani: “I have a fire inside, always, and I don’t want to settle for anything. In Savona there must have been too much wind but I arrived at 8.44″.

Final 1500, Horses eleventh

Ludovica Cavalli decides not to make an extra, not to look from behind the development of the umpteenth triumph of Faith Kipyegon. Flash back: the emotion of being called, of coming out of the colored hatch, of going to line up in the long line, at the start of the straight opposite to the finish line: three and three quarters laps to run the 1500, also called metric mile . Ludovica is there, with the best in the world (first world championship, first final: formidable percentage) after a semifinal run with determined lucidity. “One of her characteristics: knowing how to interpret the race”, says Stefano Baldini, the man of the Athens marathon. He has broad confidence in the Genoese: “The 4′ are a possible goal. And on the 5000m in the future he will find another distance in which to express himself”.

Words that buzz inside her as she takes a last look at the eleven that flank her. Faith Kipyegon, the little-big mom who rocked the world record book, always has a smile on her face; the Scotsman Laura Muir has such white skin that the Budapest sun can only blush;;Birke Haylom, one of the Ethiopians, is only seventeen and has a slightly frightened expression but she knows how to transform herself in competition; Sifan Hasan looks like a bronze by that great sculptor, Alberto Giacometti: an essential figure, thin arms, legs like pencils. Inside that orange shirt, the interpreter of every distance, from the 800m to the marathon.

“What am I doing here?”. I wonder if Ludovica asks the question. There is no more time. Bang. Kipyegon takes the lead not to give up, to propose that heartbreaking crescendo. From the rear of the Cavalli group he moves to the middle. Behind, only Sifan Hassan who likes to start from far away. The rhythm up front rises, the group loosens up. At the bell Kipyegon knows he has his hands on the third title. Hassan goes back up, Ludovica suffers but doesn’t give in. She will finish eleventh, in 4’01”84, a personal best touched up by one second, the minimum for the Paris Olympics. Faith will bring Alyn, who is six years old, another medal, the third world, to add to the two Olympic victories. Ludovica will bring home the feeling that Budapest has changed her: “The Olympics are a dream come true. When there was one lap to go my legs were tired, but I decided to hold on because the race was fast and could give me a great time. Baldini protected me, helped me. In Paris I will be even more toned”.