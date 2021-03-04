World Championships Skiing | The “pot heart” of Finnish ski service went home in the middle of the World Championships, due to the listed company’s interim report

Multi longs for everyday work as a counterbalance to a hobby or something else that takes thoughts somewhere else.

For a master’s degree engineer from Pori To Vesa Mäkiranta an escape from everyday life takes place in a world of pressure-driven top sports.

Mäkiranta, 43, works for the Peab Group, which is one of the largest construction companies in the Nordic countries and employs more than 2,000 people in Finland.

Mäkiranta is the production controller in the Group’s construction business unit and works directly under the CEO.

The position at the top of the organization is partly due to the fact that Peab’s website Mäkiranta is presented with a picture among many managers.

A few times during the winter, Mäkiranta, with the support of the family, makes complete detachments from his work by touring in the ski maintenance team of the Finnish ski country team.

Also read: Norwegian world champion gets off the siding – did part-time work as a janitor due to lack of money

Early week until he was at the Oberstdorf World Championships in a commendably successful ski service. This time, however, the gig ended in the middle of the competition, when Mäkiranta had to return to its actual work according to a preliminary plan.

At the beginning of March, the compilation of the listed company’s first quarter interim report began, and Mäkiranta must be involved in it from the beginning.

“In this case, the work comes first. We will begin to review site earnings forecasts. That is the way to mirror this year and the coming. My role is to control that construction sites predict how they will perform. My task is to monitor the reliability of the forecasts and give my own view of all the construction sites we have in Finland, ”says Mäkiranta.

He is by no means the only ski guard in the Finnish national team who has acquired an academic education. For example, the maintenance manager Martin Norrgård has a master’s degree in political science, and there is another graduate engineer in the crew.

Now Mäkiranta was at the World Championships for the second time as a ski caretaker. The debut took place two years ago in Seefeld.

He has a long experience in ski maintenance, but in the last few years his career has progressed to the very top.

In the previous two seasons he succeeded Mika from Russia Iivo and Kerttu Niskasen as a personal ski caregiver. There were half a dozen gigs during the season.

Vesa Mäkiranta wants to challenge herself in her free time.­

Mäkiranta’s apprentice, Russian, ended his national team career after last season, but responsibility has still been found for Mäkiranta. Before the World Championships, he was on fire at the domestic world cups in Ruka and Lahti, where more ski guardians are needed than on other mc weekends.

Also read: Comment: The flop of the two regulars took the medal hopes of the message into the dark

But what makes the father go to work in his spare time where there is little opportunity to relax?

Basically, the reason is classic: love of the sport. Mäkiranta itself once competed in skiing and won several championship medals in the youth series.

After moving into the adult series, he tried to be a professional racer for a couple of years. The best ranking was 11th in the general series of the Finnish Championships.

“Then I found that my bread comes more easily from somewhere else.”

However, the connection to the sport has remained as a ski provider.

“This is a challenge for myself. Success is required every time, and others like performing under pressure. If you didn’t like being here, you wouldn’t do that, ”says Mäkiranta.

“I’m really interested in skis, creams, snow, conditions. There has to be a burning passion to do that. This is therapy and a breather for me. I get out of that everyday squirrel wheel. ”

Mäkiranta says that he received his ski maintenance training mainly from Mika Venäläinen. The duo has been united by, among other things, Mäkiranta and a Russian wife Kati in Russia (os Sundqvist) was the same coach, Mäkiranta’s father Asko.

“Mika has taught me by the hand,” says Mäkiranta, who played a role in the ski maintenance of the World Championships in the skating lubrication group. He was responsible for pulverizing the skis.

At home Mäkiranta also lives a hockey field, as the family’s 9- and 11-year-old boys play in the Pori Aces junior teams.

“We are the heart of the pot. Norm circumstances, I am involved in both boys’ team coaching. Quite a busy everyday life is also spent in that way, ”says Mäkiranta.