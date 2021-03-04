World Championships Skiing | Sleeve aces or maybe four jokers? Finnish media received additional interest in women’s bronze

The message will be raced on Friday from 2:15 p.m.

Finland on Friday, the men’s queen will try to repeat the women’s stunt and take the World Championships medal in Oberstdorf, Germany. Finland starts with a 4×10 kilometer message with the team Ristomatti Hakola, Iivo Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen and Joni Mäki.

For example, a good overall contribution to the Ruka World Cup and the second place in the Salpausselä World Cup message have increased medal hopes, even though Finland is not one of the big favorites.

In Salpausselä, the ski order was Hyvärinen, Hakola, Niskanen and Mäki. The message was an undersized 4×7.5 kilometers, and France, for example, lacked tough competitors. The hill finally bent Russia Alexander Bolshunov, who slammed the Finn with his sticks and tackled after the finish line.

Even in the World Championships, Mäki has gotten under the skin of the Russians. In a double message, Mäki defeated in the final straight To Gleb Retiv and sealed the silver for himself and for Hakola. Does Mäki still have sleeves for the Russians?

“If we are still with the Russians in the final solution, then some kind of ace will not be pulled out of it, Mäki answered STT’s question in a virtual press conference at the same time,” as Hyvärinen, sitting next to him, wrapped his sleeve up.

“Four jokers,” one of the messengers whispered behind his mask.

By Friday rain has been promised, but the team is confident the success of the maintenance.

“From the women’s message, we saw that maintenance is up to date, so we have opportunities anywhere,” Hakola piled up.

Niskanen has achieved a lot, but he also doesn’t have a 4×10 kilometer message medal. Finland’s previous one is from the 2009 World Championships.

“There are long work stops, but in terms of height difference, not everyone has a very track,” the Olympic winner described the traditional route.

In the free sections, Hyvärinen and Mäki will face a tough test.

“The track is hard. You have to rhythmize your skiing properly so that you don’t die halfway. In the end, there must still be a lot of money when it comes to settling investments. I try to stay with the group that comes, save energy and hit when the place comes, ”Mäki, a first-timer, planned.