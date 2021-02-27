World Championships Skiing | Saturday’s World Championships in skiing and Finns

World Championships program, Saturday 27.2.

11.00 Women combined HS 106

12.45 Ladies & # 39; Ski Combines 7.5 km (p) + 7.5 km (s)

14.30 Men’s Ski Combination 15 km (p) + 15 km (v)

16.30 Ladies & # 39; PGS 5 km (s)

17.30 Men’s Ski Jumping, HS 106

Finns

Combined ski competition

Gentlemen

Lauri Lepistö, 24

Company: Kouvola Ski Club

The first time of the Games.

Juho Mikkonen, 30

Company: Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu

Previous value competitions: The only previous value start from the Sochi Olympics, where he was eliminated from the sprint in time.

Iivo Niskanen, 29

Company: Puijon Ski Club

Previous value competitions: The most successful Finnish skier of the 2010s has in his closet the Olympic gold from the Sochi sprint message and 50 km from Pyeongchang, as well as the world championship from 15 km from Lahti (p). In Seefeld he won a bronze medal at 15 km (p). The World Championship bronze in the sprint message from Lahti completes the medal statistics for the value competitions. In Seefeld, also fourth in the combined race.

Markus Vuorela, 24

Company: Jämin Jänne

The first time of the Games.

Ladies

Johanna Matintalo, 24

Company: Table Athletes

Previous value competitions: He was involved in Lahti, Seefeld and Pyeongchang. Top rankings 17th, 18th and 19th.

Laura Mononen, 36

Company: Hämeenlinna Athletes

Previous value competitions: Mononen, who made her debut in the value competitions only at the age of 30, is the bronze medalist of Lahti 2017. She was 12th in personal trips in both Lahti and Seefeld.

Vilma Nissinen, 23

Company: Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu

The first time of the Games.

Krista Pärmäkoski, 30

Company: Ikaalinen Athletes

Previous value competitions: Won one silver and two bronze medals from Pyeongchang for personal trips. In addition, silver from Lahti in the combination race. Silver and bronze in the sprint message from the World Championship level and three bronzes in the message. About the Olympics message bronze.

Ski jumping

Gentlemen

Antti Aalto, 25

Company: Crystal Athletes

Previous value competitions: Aalto, who played in the World Cup, has not reached the top 30 in the World Championships and Olympic Games in personal competitions.

Niko Kytösaho, 21

Company: Lahti Ski Club

The first time of the Games.

Jarkko Määttä, 26

Company: Kainuu Ski Club

Previous value competitions: He made his World Cup debut in Falun in 2015 and was also involved in Sochi a year earlier. Best personal ranking 19th place on Seefeld Normal Hill.

Eetu Nousiainen, 23

Company: Puijon Ski Club

Previous value competitions: Nousiainen, who participated in Seefeld and Pyeongchang, has been ranked 40 worse in personal competitions.