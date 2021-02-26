No Result
World Championships Skiing | Oberstdorf’s program today is a combined and women’s team hill: this is how the World Championships in skiing will be competed

February 26, 2021
The combined solutions will take place on the ski section starting at 5 pm.

Oberstdorf The championships of the combined normal hill competition and the women’s team competition in hill jumping will be decided at the World Championships today and Friday. Represented in the United Finland Ilkka Herola, Perttu Reponen, Wille Karhumaa and Otto Niittykoski. The combined hill section starts at 11.15 Finnish time and 10 kilometers of skiing at 17.

The women’s team hill will also be jumped on Oberstdorf’s normal hill and the competition will start at 6.15 pm. They jump in the Finnish team Julia Kykkänen, Jenny Rautionaho, Susanna Forsström and Julia Tervahartiala.

