World Championships Skiing | Norway’s sprint fear paves the way for his second consecutive World Cup gold in the company of his father and grandfather – emotions surfaced after victory

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo’s situation is the same as Iivo Niskanen stated three years ago: he has not had time to practice himself slowly

“He isn’t a guy so old yet that he had time to train himself slowly “, Iivo Niskanen chatted three years ago at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The talk was about Norway’s new ski star Johannes Høsflot Klæbosta, which had attracted attention with its exceptional features: its speed, starting acceleration, rhythm change ability and technology in both traditional and free skiing.

Attempts had already been made to imitate the running technique of the Klæbo uphill.

At the time, Klæbo was 21 years old and had won almost all sprints and a few normal distance races in the early World Cup.

A couple of days after Niskanen’s struggle, Klæbo sovereignly won the Olympic gold in the sprint and the World Cup gold the following winter.

Thursday Niskanen and other skiing friends found out that Klæbo has still not had time to train himself slowly.

Klæbo, 24, became the first male skier in Oberstdorf to have won the Sprint World Championship twice.

Klæbo made it familiar with overwhelming gestures: he won the qualifiers, the semi-finals, the semi-finals and the final, where he accelerated with a wild change of rhythm at the beginning of the final straight with his compatriot Erik Valnesin past.

Klæbo’s trademarks have included the fact that even with frost, he competes bare in the extension of a thick hairpin.

This time the special bet was that in exceptionally warm conditions he wore a light beanie in the semi-finals. In the final, the head was bare again.

“I am so excited for the last couple of days. The season has been weird because there haven’t been very many races. We made decisions that didn’t feel very good when we sat at home watching the Tour de Ski. Now, however, it feels really great. The dream came true, ”Klæbo said after the race in a TV interview with the International Ski Federation.

Klæbo pointed out that Norway did not participate in the Tour de Ski due to the corona situation.

Klæbo is one of the top skiers who hardly shows his feelings in moments of success – at least in public.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said it was different on Thursday. Shortly after winning the World Cup, Klæbo called his father and burst into tears.

“I couldn’t hold back. He didn’t say much either. He knows how much this means to me, ”Klæbo told NRK.

Back Klæbo has a rather ascetic period of preparation for the World Cup. Avoiding coronary risks, he has been tightly isolated in a cottage located many hundred miles from home in Trondheim.

Only Dad has been with him Haakon Klæbo and a 78-year-old grandfather Kåre Høsflot, which is worked throughout his career Klæbo as a personal trainer.

“I’ve done them, and Arildin (national team coach Monsen) with both ski condition and head. I have tried to keep a cool head and do the right things, “Klæbo said.

Klæbo last met her girlfriend live at the turn of the year. Sure, the couple has kept in touch through video calls.

In the World Cup Klæbo has competed in only two locations this season, at the opening of the season in Ruka, Kuusamo, and four weeks ago in Falun, Sweden.

With Ruka, he won a mini-tour of three races. The Falun sprint won, finishing second in the 15km (p) start and seventh in the 15km (v) interim start.

In Oberstdorf, Kläbo is likely to be seen in action at least in Sunday’s sprint post and next Friday’s post as a Norwegian anchor.

Finland sprinters Joni Mäki (13: s), Lauri Vuorinen (15: s) and Ristomatti Hakola (16th) finished third in their semi-finals and were left without a semi-final place.