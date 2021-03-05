World Championships Skiing | Niko Kytösaho was 30th in the World Championships – Lahti Games hill hero Stefan Kraft for the third championship of his career

Antti Aalto was 31st and Eetu Nousiainen 38th among the Finns who qualified for the second round.

5.3. 20:01

Austria Stefan Kraft returned four years later to the throne of the hill jumping world champion when he won an exciting grand hill race at the Oberstdorf World Championships. Norwegian Robert Johansson bent in a snow-red race by 4.4 points, the bronze was taken by Germany Karl Geiger.

For Kraft, the world championship is the third in his career, he won both the normal and the big hill four years ago in Lahti. Kraft reached a small number: only Norwegian greatness has reached at least two world championships before him Birger Ruud (championships 1931, 1935 and 1937) and in 1999 and 2001 championships flew to Germany Martin Schmitt.

“This feels amazing, like a winter fairy tale. The weather was similar to when I took the first (personal) World Cup win of my career here (in the opening race of Central European Hill Week 2014). I knew what to do, that is, don’t cancel in any way, there was enough energy, ”Kraft said happily at the FIS International Ski Federation. pages.

Kraft’s return to champion was also impressive in the sense that his starting point for the season was less excellent with coronavirus infection and back problems.

“Given everything that happened,” this medal is marvelous. It still felt so distant in the summer.

In Finnish the race was quiet. Niko Kytösaho was the only one to reach the second round, and the second jump dropped him to last among the sequels, i.e. 30th. Antti Aalto was 31st, the last place to qualify for the second round, or 30th, was 2.2 points behind. Eetu Nousiainen was 38th.

“Really bad, I don’t think there’s anything to add to it,” Kytösaho summed up his race at the Ski Association. with audio tape.

“There has been a search in the position. Still too busy for the bow. Quick adjustment when you should but restrain the punch properly. It’s not enough in these hotspots, ”Kytösaho, who finished 26th and 30th in the World Championships in Oberstdorf, still cut his jumps.

The World Championship hill jumps will end on Saturday in the men’s team hill.