World Championships Skiing | Message medalists Johanna Matintalo and Krista Pärmäkoski will participate in the women’s 30 kilometers

The other skiers in Finland are Laura Mononen and Vilma Nissinen.

5.3. 18:34

Thursday message skiing surprise bronze grabbed Johanna Matintalo and Krista Pärmäkoski are on Saturday in the women’s finals of the Oberstdorf World Championships, a 30-kilometer traditional joint start.

Other Finnish skiers are Laura Mononen and Vilma Nissinen, says the Finnish Ski Association.

Before the final trip, the best quotation of Finnish women on personal trips to the Games is Katri Lylynperän eighth place in the sprint. Pärmäkoski has won two 13th places in Oberstdorf.

The competition starts on Saturday at 13.30.