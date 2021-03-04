World Championships Skiing | Kytösaho, Aalto and Nousiainen jumped at the World Championships in Suurmäki

Stefan Kraft was number one in the men’s grand hill qualifiers at the World Championships in Oberstdorf.

Austria Stefan Kraft was number one in the men’s grand qualifier at the Oberstdorf World Championships. Kraft jumped 127 meters from HS137 and scored 143.5 points. Norway was second in the qualifiers Johann Andre Forfang and the third German Markus Eisenbichler.

The Finns made their way to Friday’s competition Niko Kytösaho, Antti Aalto and Eetu Nousiainen. Arttu Pohjola was in 51st place, making him the first jumper to qualify for the race.

Kytösaho jumped 119.5 meters and was 24th. Aalto reached 34th place with his 109.5 meter and Nousiainen reached 43rd with a 101 meter jump.