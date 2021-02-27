World Championships Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski has the worst value ranking in six years, Therese Johaug rolled her career into the eighth World Cup gold even though she fell

Vilma Nissinen, a first-timer of the value competitions, offered joy in Finnish.

Krista Pärmäkoski believed he was in the best condition of the season before his first race at the World Championships in Oberstdorf.

On Saturday, Pärmäkoski placed 13th in the 15 km combination race, ie skiathlon.

It is his worst ranking in the Championships in six years, after finishing 20th and 22nd in the Falun 2015 World Cup Ten and Skiathlon.

Norwegian Therese Johaug splashes from one value race to another. Johaug escaped on his own roads halfway after changing equipment and won by a landslide, even though he crashed after just over three miles of skiing.

The fall was caused by contact with Sweden, which drifted too close Frida Karlsson with. Karlsson eventually fought for silver before Monday Ebba Anderssonia, though his rod broke in a hurry.

For Johaug, the World Cup gold is eighth in personal trips and third in skiathlon.

Karlsson showed great fitness, although he has shown signs of incoherence earlier in the season. Andersson, on the other hand, has been in steady condition throughout the season.

When skiathlon was skied a month ago at the Lahti World Cup, Pärmäkoski finished ninth. Based on recent performance, the finishing that included the high-pitch camping has not raised the level of performance.

Pärmäkoski lost to Johaugan by as much as a minute and 53 seconds.

“I would have liked a little better performance. Of course I want to be better, ”Pärmäkoski said in Yle’s interview.

Kisan the Finnish joy was 23 years old Vilma Nissinen, which finished 22nd in its value debut.

“I’m really happy. This will tell you that I am going in the right direction. Just a shocking journey has been there since November, which I have myself put together, “said Nissinen Yle, referring to the early period of ill health.

Laura Mononen ranked 20th and Johanna Matintalo 30th.

“The season has been challenging and there have been no top results. I am satisfied with the traditional share. I was able to be close to it on average. The brave was just fine, but it felt like I wasn’t quite sure how hard he could hold himself. I think this brought confidence to the finals, ”Mononen told Yle.

Matintalo was expected to perform significantly better on the traditional leg, but he said he suffered from ski grip problems.

“It’s good that I got off the perch run,” Matintalo told Yle.

Oberstdorf, Germany:

World Championships, Day 4, Combinations:

Ladies & # 39; 7.5 km (s) + 7.5 km (s): 1) Therese Johaug Norway 38.35.5, 2) Frida Karlsson Sweden 30.0 seconds behind, 3) Ebba Andersson Sweden –30.2, 4) Teresa Stadlober Austria –1.11.4, 5) Charlotte Kalla Sweden –1.12.1, 6) Helene Marie Fossesholm Norway –1.15.6, 7) Delphine Claudel France –1.22.7, 8) Tatjana Sorina Russia –1.12.3, 9 ) Heidi Weng Norway –1.25.5, 10) Jana Kirpitshenko Russia –1.30.0, … Finns: 13) Krista Pärmäkoski –1.53.4, 20) Laura Mononen –2.59.3, 22) Vilma Nissinen –3.12.0 , 30) Johanna Matintalo –4.01.1.