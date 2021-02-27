World Championships Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski followed a familiar formula in the preparation for the World Cup, in which ten days had a special meaning

During the World Cup opening, Pärmäkoski tuned himself into a short-sleeved and competition outfit, which was finished by Janne Ahonen.

Finland the leading female skier of recent years Krista Pärmäkoski will start his seventh World Championships and tenth value events on Saturday in a different setting than many previous ones.

Since the 2013 World Cup, Pärmäkoski has had medal expectations, but this time the situation is different.

In this season’s World Cup, Pärmäkoski, 30, has not had the same level as before.

The fall illness taxed the results of the early season. The Tour de Ski came with a few promising performances and fifth place in the overall race, but the picture of the fitness situation was blurred by the fact that the Norwegians were gone.

In the latest In the mc races in Lahti and Falun, the results were modest. Some of them were affected by equipment problems.

“My fitness is probably a mystery to everyone until the first race is skied,” Pärmäkoski said during the 25th World Championship start of his career.

In principle, Pärmäkoski will start his three normal distances and his World Championship contract with a message with a 15 km combination race, ie skiathlon.

This trip has won silver at the Lahti World Championships 2017 and bronze at next year’s Olympics.

“I think I can show the best of the season here, and that’s enough for what’s enough. Everything has been done to keep me in top condition for the season. ”

About the pandemic situation in spite of that, Pärmäkoski wanted to hold on to his familiar preparation for the championships and was for a week and a half at a high-pitch camp in Seiser Almi, Italy, where he has also tuned in before many previous championships.

At an altitude of about 2,000 meters in the rugged landscape of the Dolomites, the plateau is also a familiar place for him from many summer camps.

Pärmäkoski said that this time it was very quiet in Seiser Alm. There were also skiers from the Russian World Cup team, including the number one star Alexander Bolshunov.

“The camp went really well. In addition to the Russians, only a dozen tourists were visible on the trail. It was so quiet and peaceful there. It was insanely nice to be. It was a very suitable place for a preparatory camp. I really got to calm down. ”

Pärmäkoski would have had a full two weeks in Seiser Almi, but there was a special reason for moving to the World Championship landscapes already in the middle of last week.

“It suits me to come down from there ten days before my head start. It has worked. ”

He did the same type of exercises and with the same rhythm in the camp as before the previous championships. “I did individual exercises that have been felt to be good.”

In Pärmäkoski’s opinion, it was definitely the right solution to go high.

“It was so cold in Finland at the time, and training at a high altitude has always suited me. How are the games going, then I still don’t think if I should have stayed in Finland. ”

On the World Cup tracks Pärmäkoski has pulled one hard workout, tested his skis and, in addition to the normal last-minute chores, tuned himself a short-sleeved and leggings.

He cut it himself, and the finishing was done by a combined costume technician Janne Ahonen. Ahonen, who jumped in the previous World Championships in Oberstdorf in 2005, is practically a professional in using a sewing machine.

According to Pärmäkoski, the weather on the World Cup tracks is expected to be slightly cooler on Saturday.

“In the first race, I hardly need it yet, but next week there will definitely be use. The heat has always been a pain for me, ”said Pärmäkoski, who has often competed with his sleeves wrapped.