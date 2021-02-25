World Championships Skiing | Johanna Matintalo’s top skiing in the sprint qualifier: third

Three Finns survived the women’s sprint qualifiers in the World Cup.

Three the Finn survived the women’s sprint qualifier on Thursday at the World Championships in Skiing in Oberstdorf. Johanna Matintalo was third as the best Finn.

Katri Lylynperä (7.) and Jasmi Joensuu (11.) also clearly reached the relegation stage. Anne Kyllönen fell from the sequel. Kyllönen was 37th, when the fastest 30 skiers advanced.

Lylynperä skis in the first relegation round in the third set, Joensuu in the fourth and Matintalo in the fifth.

The fastest in the qualifiers was Sweden Johanna Hagström.

Next up in the World Skiing program is the men’s sprint qualifier. Representing Finland Ristomatti Hakola, Juho Mikkonen, Joni Mäki and Lauri Vuorinen.

Sprint downhill starts at 12:30 p.m.