World Championships Skiing | “In the evening, the ball has not always bounced to the finish line” – Iivo Niskanen said he was happy for his neighbor and training friend

Niskanen describes Ilkka Herola as a man of humor and companionship and a “mercury”.

Finland number one skier Iivo Niskanen appeared on Friday afternoon in a somewhat sluggish distance in a remote interview with the Finnish team, but a couple of hours later his voice had a different tone.

It had been brought together a moment earlier To World Cup silver skied Ilkka Herola, Neck long-term neighbor and a good training buddy From Kuopio.

“Yes, it’s a great thing. It was quite a button success for Ilka, from a pretty ski show. It went really well, ”Niskanen commented to HS.

Niskanen said that he watched the combined race with a few other male skiers on a big screen tuned to the team’s hotel restaurant.

“No need to clutter the phone.”

Niskanen believed that Herola’s medal performance would lift the mood of the whole team.

“Free the rest of it gets a positive spirit from the fact that the Games get off to a great start. On a personal level I am very happy on behalf of Ilkka. After all, it’s nicer to see a guy smiling than disappointed. In the evening, the ball has not always bounced to the finish. He has had the opportunity to perform like this many times, ”Niskanen said and hoped to get medal coffees later in Kuopio.

Niskanen described Herola as a basic Savo, a companion with a good sense of humor.

“But similarly, Ilkka is also a really good smart guy. He is also able to take thoughts well off sports. Even the rolling stone is too little described about Ilka. He’s such mercury that he doesn’t stay put but is a good guy and easy to fuss about. There is a guy that everyone gets along with and that it is easy for everyone to be on the side, ”Niskanen said.

