World Championships Skiing | In one medal statistic, Iivo Niskanen has the opportunity to rise to the position of his childhood idol Mika Myllylä: “I hope it is the best day”

According to Niskanen, changing skis during the 50 km race is a necessity, but the softening of the track influences the decisions.

Iivo Niskasella on Sunday there is an opportunity to catch one’s childhood idol and the most successful Finnish skier of the previous era with one meter Mika Myllylä.

Myllylä won at least one personal medal in five rankings in a row. That is what he achieved at the end of the last millennium, 1994-1999. In those years, there were two Olympics and three World Championships.

If Niskanen manages to win a medal from the last race of the Oberstdorf World Championships, a 50 km (p) combined start, his medal tube would become four dignities long.

In previous value competitions, Niskanen met expectations by winning World Cup gold (2017), Olympic gold (2018) and World Championship bronze (2019) despite ski problems.

Even now, expectations were high at the start of the Games, and in the name of realism, Niskanen was the only candidate to be a medalist in personal competitions.

This was the case, although in light of previous race results for the season, the starting point was different from previous races.

Those top performances were always preceded by at least one podium finish in the World Cup that served as a fitness meter and boosted self-confidence.

This period had not become such. Niskan had only five mc starts for normal trips, and the best place was Fifth.

Niskasen performances on the first normal trips of the World Championships (places 13 and 18) led to the suspicion that he is not in as good shape in these games as in the previous ones.

In Friday’s post, however, the go was better. At that time, however, Niskanen skied the traditional section, which was not climbed The hardest rise of the World Cup tracks Burgstall completely.

Instead, at 50 km, it is skied as many as eight times.

Niskanen’s main opponent is the Russian star skier Alexander Bolshunov, who was the last challenger three years ago when Niskanen escaped from him at the Pyeongchang Olympics 50 km away.

Bolshunov has been a contractor in these competitions as well, having participated in every competition on offer. He did the same in previous World Championships, resulting in four silver medals.

Many have wondered why Bolshunov went in these races to spend his energy on a personal sprint.

He has shown phenomenal recovery in the past, but at ten in the skiing on Tuesday, there was a load. Instead, the message was in place again, even though he suffered a tension loss to Norway Johannes Høsflot Klæbolle.

Hard acceleration can also be expected from a 15 km (v) world champion Hans Christer Holund, for which the traditional is admittedly a slightly weaker way of skiing. Holund is a 50km defending champion, but two years ago he skied freestyle.

It is in the interests of Niskanen and his partners to keep a brisk pace of travel, as that is probably the only way to soften the overwhelming tier Klæbo, who is leaving for the first fifties of his career.

However, the merits of Klæbo over a long distance are light. At the mc level, he only has three 50km races in size, and the best of them is 15th.

“Hopefully tomorrow is the best day. Keli dictates what the competition will look like, ”Niskanen said at a remote media conference on Saturday night.

According to preliminary information, it is possible to change skis only once in the competition.

“Changing skis is a necessity,” Niskanen said.

Skis can be changed after each lap (6.25 km). According to Niskanen, two skis slightly lubricated in a slightly different way must be reserved for the depot pile.

“A change in weather needs to be anticipated in lubrication.”

According to Niskanen, the change of skis is much dictated by the way the piste is going.

“At some point, the trail will probably start to break and become wetter. It needs to anticipate at what point that potential second ski will start to get better than the first. In the optimal situation, the exchange will take place in the middle, but it is still difficult to say, ”Niskanen said.

The other Finns in the final race are Perttu Hyvärinen, Juho Mikkonen and Lauri Lepistö.

The race was also included Ristomatti Hakola program, but he decided to retire recently because of heel trouble that hampered skiing.