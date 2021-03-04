World Championships Skiing | Ilkka Herola rises wildly, HS follows the progress of combined skiing

Herola started 19th for a 10-kilometer cross-country ski run.

Finland the number one man in combined skiing Ilkka Herola failed on the hill section and jumped only 118.5 meters on the HS 137 hill at the Oberstdorf World Championships.

On the 10-mile cross-country leg, Herola was 15th after 2.5 miles, but the difference to the medal was still more than two minutes. At 4.1 km, Herola rose to 12th place and at 6.6 km already ninth. After 7.5 miles, Herola is eighth and races fourth.

Austria Johannes Lamparter is clearly at the forefront. Japan Akito Watabe and Norway Jarl Magnus Riiber struggling for other medals.

The skiing section is still in progress.

Herola set off for the ski section at 19th place in two minutes and 45 seconds from Austria Johannes Lamparterista, which jumped as much as 138 meters.

“Let’s be in a different type of fight than in the previous race. After all, it is quite clear that almost three minutes is too much, ”Herola stated in Yle’s broadcast.

Third jumped to Norway Jarl Magnus Riiberkin was more than two minutes ahead of Herola, so the Finn’s second World Cup medal is a dream come true.

Remember Finns Otto Niittykoski jumped 116.5, Perttu Reponen 121.5 and Eero Hirvonen 111.5 meters.