World Championships Skiing | Ilkka Herola had a strenuous after the hill section: the opportunity for the medal is in top skiing

Herola has a difference to the top one minute before the ski leg.

Finland one of the greatest medal desires Ilkka Herola jumped on the hill section of the combined normal race at 99.5 meters. He was 13th in the hill section and the difference to the top in a minute and one second.

Japan was number one in the hill section Ryota Yamamoto With a jump of 106 meters. Second place went to Japan Akito Watabelle, 104 meters and a difference to the tip in 20 seconds. World Champion of Norway Jarl Magnus Riiber was third – tightening the tip with 22 seconds left.

Herola was not really disappointed and on the other hand not happy with her jump.

“No disaster jump. There will probably be a big hose [hiihto-osuudella]”, Herola stated in Yle’s interview after the hill section.

Perttu Reponen jumped better than ever in practice in Oberstdorf: 97 meters and placed 26th. Otto Niittykoski reached 90 meters (34th), but Wille Karhumaa was 81 meters (42nd) and was not in a talkative mood in Yle’s interview.

“There is nothing to tell. The whole trip, I’ve jumped in the ass and now even worse, “Karhumaa huffed.

Repose is 1.38 minutes to the top, 2.22 minutes to Niittykoski and 3.44 minutes to Karhumaa.

The 10-kilometer cross-country section starts at 5 p.m.