World Championships Skiing | Iivo Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski open their World Championships – HS follows the combination races starting at 12.45

The women’s combined competition is the first to take place.

Finland ski aces Iivo Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski will compete today for the first time in the Oberstdorf World Championships in skiing, when the program includes a combination of two ski modes. At the Seefeld World Championships two years ago, Niskanen was fourth and Pärmäkoski eighth in the corresponding competition.

The women’s 7.5 + 7.5 km skiing starts at 12.45 Finnish time. The men leave for the track at 2.30 pm and the distance is 15 + 15 kilometers. The sport changes skis when the traditional skiing mode becomes free.

In addition to Pärmäkonen, Finns participate in the women’s race Laura Mononen, Johanna Matintalo and Vilma Nissinen. In addition to Niskanen, the men’s race is Lauri Lepistö, Juho Mikkonen and Markus Vuorela.

Saturday’s World Cup program also includes the combined first-ever women’s value race. There are no Finns in the combined, as the young national team is looking forward to the coming years.

The race day is complemented by a hill jump men’s normal hill race that starts at 5.30pm. The Finns made their way to the competition Niko Kytösaho, Antti Aalto and Eetu Nousiainen.