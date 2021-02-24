World Championships Skiing | HS asked: How do Finnish skiers manage to lubricate their skis? Better than the Swedes, says the expert

“I am has been wearing skis himself since the age of 15, when I moved to Vuokatti after high school. ”

This is what the youngest skier of the Finnish World Cup team, 23 years old, says Vilma Nissinen.

He is one of the national team skiers who, in an HS survey, estimates that he is able to prepare his own skis at least satisfactorily for competition.

In top-level competitions, professionals in the field finish the skis of national team skiers for the competition. At that stage, it is about lubrication and patterning of the sole, after the tests of the skis and the selection of the ski pair have been done.

HS explained, how national team skiers rate their own ski maintenance skills with school grades of 4–10.

At home, all skiers know how to put their training skis on a sufficient punch, but the competition is at a completely different level of requirements.

The skiers of the national team responded to the survey with commendable activity, as the response rate was as high as 88. The survey was answered by 15 skiers, 14 of whom compete in the World Championships.

In this context, it must still be emphasized that the results are based on each skier’s own assessment of their skills. If the issue could be measured reliably in some way, the results could be different.

Question read as follows:

If you could use all the creams, supplies and equipment of a maintenance truck on your own (i.e. without anyone’s advice), what kind of competitive condition would you be able to put your traditional ski in? In other words, what school grade would you give on a scale of 4 to 10 for your own ski care skills? Suppose the ski selection is made.

1) on a basic basis?

2) the so-called. on the problem side?

The national team skiers assessed their ski maintenance skills as satisfactory, as the average on the base was 7.8. Men rate their own skills a little better than women.

For basic skis (e.g., clear frost skins or paste skates), the average for men (7) was 8.6, which is commendably borderline. The corresponding average for women (8) was 7.1, which is satisfactory.

For problem coils (e.g., sleet / zero coils), the averages were lower.

Perttu Hyvärinen on the move on the Finnish Championship track in Pyhäjärvi on February 13.­

Vilma Nissinen says he has been involved in the maintenance of his skis since the beginning.

“Isähän my skis at has been mainly responsible for the especially junior years, both on the side, I’m trying to learn. I can put can hold, paste hold, can paste hold, waxes, powders and coatings and also patterns in easy weather, ”says Nissinen, who is competing in adult value competitions for the first time.

Patterns are an essential part of ski glide optimization, and for them, many skiers who responded to the survey were unsure of their skills.

A few male skiers who responded to the survey said they also did race lubrication themselves.

“Lubricates skis on a daily basis, and I’ve also done a lot of kilpailuvoiteluja,” says Juho Mikkonen.

Perttu Hyvärinen says he put his own skis into smaller races about five years ago.

“I am especially interested in younger years was this ointment driven and directional patterns, and they became men asked about a lot of maintenance,” says Hyvärinen.

Also Iivo Niskanen estimates that he will be able to lubricate the skis himself for the competition if necessary. According to Niskanen, it is not difficult to do lubrication if you know the lubrication.

“Experience comes out of a party. The best achievement as a lubricator is that at the age of 17 I won the reigning world champion in self-powdered skis (2009) Andrus Veerpalun on the Easter tour. I didn’t make the parties myself, but Juho Mikkonen’s father, ”Niskanen recalls.

Martin Norrgård, Finnish skiers’ maintenance manager.­

Finland national team maintenance manager Martin Norrgård worked as a ski manager for the Swedish national team last season and has noticed differences in the ski care skills of Finnish and Swedish skiers.

“Yes, some Finnish skiers would stand out in the truck if they had to be lubricated. I think the level of expertise is quite high. They would make themselves better skis than the Swedes, that’s clear, ”says Norrgård.

Norrgård justifies his view by saying that some skiers ask questions and find out from maintenance men what has been put on their skis.

“That’s good, even in those situations you have to focus on your own race. Some think a lot about what has been put on and what kind of pattern has been used. There is a high level of expertise in that. ”

However, according to Norrgård, there is still a long way to go from that level to the skills of a professional ski caregiver.

“It would require almost every skier to be a fly on the roof for at least one race day and keep a close eye on how everything is handled. This would give a big picture of how and on what basis the creams are selected. Yes, some know how to put on their skis themselves. You see it in the style with which they hold on to the iron, ”says Norrgård.