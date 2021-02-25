World Championships Skiing | Heat hits snow and skiers in Oberstdorf: World Championship trails “will have terrible differences”

Mika Venäläinen, a former maintenance man from Iivo Niskanen, finds the biggest challenge in ski maintenance in the heat wave of the World Championships outside of lubrication. “There will be big differences in skiing between the two ski styles,” he says.

Skiing is, to the greatest extent possible, an instrumental sport in which even the most fit athlete cannot succeed if his skis do not perform competitively.

At the Oberstdorf World Championships, the functionality of skis is taking on a big role when the weather forecasts have daytime temperatures of more than ten degrees (in the shade) for at least a week ahead and the sun shines with full blade.

The World Championships trails run largely in open terrain, where the sun can roast and soften the trail bottoms without hindrance.

This means that ski maintenance can play a very crucial role when fighting for medals.

“Yes, such weather demands the ski equipment terribly, not so much from lubrication. There are big differences between the two skiing methods on skis, ”he says Mika Venäläinen, which last spring stopped his career in national team ski maintenance and Iivo Niskasen as a personal maintenance man.

“ “Water gels are, after all, the easiest lubricants.”

The bare feet of skiers tell of almost summer temperatures.­

Layman one might assume that ski maintenance only means lubrication. However, it is much more than that: observing the weather, reacting to their change, testing skis and creams, choosing the best pair of skis, grinding and patterning the soles of skis. Among other things.

Of course, there have been very warm and as a result wet weather in top-level skiing competitions before, for example in the Sochi Olympics (2014) and the Seefeld World Championships (2019).

“It wasn’t quite warm all the time in Seefeld, but even there the equipment rose to a pretty significant part. I don’t think there is a problem with lubrication, because water gels are the easiest greases in the end, but there will be drastic differences in the equipment, ”says the Russian.

Mika Venäläinen­

Lubrication and patterning are important in all winds, but when it comes to equipment, it’s about what kind of water ski skis can be found in the skiers ’ski selection. The skis are different, especially in profile. For example, there are stiffer and looser skis. At the top level, the skis are already designed for different coils at the manufacturing stage.

The Russian believes that the Finnish skiers’ ski equipment includes competitive skis for the World Championships.

“I am confident that all available equipment. There can be more challenges in leisure. ”

About the World Cup team he has the best feel for Niskanen’s ski equipment from last season, although new couples have come there for this season.

Now Niskanen’s personal maintenance man is an experienced professional who has worked for the German national team for a long time. Heikki Alakärppä.

“Last year, Holmenkollen Iivo had two good pairs of traditional skis in the wet weather when it rained there. It didn’t get caught there on the ski, but the maintenance man stumbled with another pair of skis, ”the Russian still feels himself about the race, which became Niskanen’s heaviest disappointment of the season.

The Russian says that he reminded Niska before the World Cup that this one will not give up those skis that have been good in wet weather.

“However, they have been skis that have once been able to compare to competing brands.”

Niskanen skis in the second season on the skis of the magnificent Fischer, but he won all his medals with Rossignol, whose number one star is now one of Niskanen’s toughest opponents, Russia Alexander Bolshunov.

The Russian thinks that the ski manufacturers have been able to prepare for the fact that in Central Europe by this time there are often water skis by winter and have brought new pairs of skis to their number one skiers at the World Championships.

“Even in Seefeld, ski companies were prepared for wet weather to come.”

“ “If you go down the trail right after salting, it’s like skiing on the sand.”

Juho Mikkonen (left) and Ristomatti Hakola applied for a feel for the soft trails on Wednesday in Oberstdorf.­

Russian considers that the work of the maintenance teams in Oberstdorf is helped by the fact that the weather is forecast to remain the same from one day to the next.

“The challenge is always the variation of weather conditions. It might be frosty, and like in Seefeld, where the sunny side of the trails was warm and the shade was colder. Day fluctuations require responsiveness, but now Finnish ski caretakers have been there to prepare in advance. ”

Testing of skis has already been limited to save the tracks, and Thursday’s sprint races were brought forward by several hours to keep the track in better condition during the race.

There has also been talk of hardening the bottom of the trail by salting.

“If you have to do salting every day, then for the rest of the race, it’s a bad situation, because in Seefeld, for example, that salting didn’t bite anymore when you had to salt the trails every day.”

The Russian reminds that after salting, you have to wait a certain time before there is a thing for the track.

“If you go down the track right after salting, it’s like skiing on the sand. It scratches the ski in such a way that the ski then needs sanding. ”

“ “Let’s hope there is fair competition.”

Jasmi Joensuu jogs on the World Championships on Wednesday.­

In grip lubrication ski caretakers need to be careful with the amount of cream as the grip can be wet in wet snow, and then the grip will deteriorate.

“Wet and soft weather requires quite a lot of that cream mass. If the ski is too low, it will swing along the piste all the time and not detach enough. Then that cream absorbs moisture and gets wet. The adhesive skis should usually be rigid. Stretching also occurs for glide, and that too is related to the profile of the ski. In the same way, the suction comes into free skis if the profile is not correct. ”

Now the Russian has been watching the value competitions on TV for a long time at his home in Kuopio.

“Nice to keep our fingers crossed for Finns. I hope maintenance and athletes succeed. It’s annoying if those weather solves in some way. We hope that there will be fair competition. ”

The Russian last worked as Niskanen’s ski caretaker at the Pyhäjärvi Finnish Championships during the World Championships, and the result was two championships.

“I told Iivo then that congratulations will only come from the World Cup medal. The level of requirements is high, ”says the Russian.