World Championships Skiing | Head coach Petter Kukkonen is fighting a hard fight for fair play against the International Ski Federation: “Two-thirds of other teams recognize the possibility of manipulation”

The combined head coach Petter Kukkonen is like an ancient hero who is fighting his own struggle against the International Ski Federation to improve the rules of the sport. “Naive to say, but we have to strive for fair play.”

Jyväskylä

Ancient in the legend Sisyphus deceived death and got back to life. Death came to pick him up again, and as punishment Sisyphus was tasked with rolling a boulder forever up a steep slope.

When the boulder was almost at the top, it rolled back down, and Sisyphus had to start work from the beginning.

Combined head coach Petter Kukkonen is almost like modern – not Sisyphus but – Sisufos.

In November, he brought the cat to the table at the World Cup in Ruka when he suspected that the big united countries were cheating in jump suits and that the body measurement situation may be associated with features suggestive of competition manipulation.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) warned Kukkonen of his unsportsmanlike conduct. Kukkonen accepted the warning calmly and did not begin to withdraw his speech.

“I couldn’t back down anymore. The warning has no practical significance. The FIS wanted to click to keep your mouth shut. I understand it, but I don’t accept it, ”says Kukkonen at home in Jyväskylä before leaving for the World Ski Championships.

Do you think you will have to go to trouble again and roll a stone like ancient Sisyphus as you continue to criticize the FIS?

“I don’t get in trouble, it doesn’t matter. The FIS is accurate in its own outer shell. As an umbrella organization, it works in a strange way. The FIS does not want to take some painful things up, or I’m completely wrong, what I do not think so. “

“ “It’s a little naive to say, but we have to strive for fair play and transparency.”

Petter Kukkonen in the Puijo elevator.­

Kukkonen according to the rules related to hill suits have been stretched for a long time.

“It’s a little naive to say, but we have to strive for fair play and transparency. Everyone has to start from the same line. Everyone wants it, but it’s still quite a long way off. When I heard rumors in the fall that the game was getting harder, I thought for a long time about my attitude. At Ruka, I decided that this could not continue, ”says Kukkonen.

However, Kukkonen had no real evidence, but he is sure of it.

Athletes ’body measurements are taken in the fall or during the training season. Jumpsuits are built based on these dimensions.

FIS testers measure a so-called crotch dimension from the athlete, which extends from the floor to the groin bend. The lower the branch wedge is made to fall in the measurement, the more surface area, i.e. the joint surface, enters the suit. This in turn affects the length of the jump by a metric.

In Ruka, some Finnish athletes tried to stretch the rules so that the crotch of the suit would fall as low as possible.

“Two-thirds of other teams recognize the possibility of manipulation and talk about it privately. In public, they are quiet so that athletes from their own country do not get into trouble, ”says Kukkonen.

Kukkonen commends the Finnish Ski Association for supporting the arguments of its head coach.

Executive Director Ismo Hämäläinen and Chairman of the Hill Jump and Joint Management Team Lauri Kettunen are preparing A proposal to the FIS spring meeting to address the shortcomings and propose changes to current practices.

The idea is that the rules would be the same for everyone. That the athlete’s subjective opinion does not affect the athlete’s measurement result.

Finland also wants a third party to monitor the test situation.

“It is great to note that Hämäläinen and Kettunen are involved and have been in contact with FIS. This is a blatant thing that cannot be ignored, ”says Kukkonen.

Moral guard? That is not what Kukkonen would like to be, but let everyone decide for themselves.

“I feel that I have as a coach and as a father of two children, a teacher and educator work, and thus I am also a role model. I don’t want to take young people into a sport where they have to make an ethically wrong choice to succeed in the competition. Let’s develop the rules and follow them, ”says Kukkonen.

“Now we’re talking a lot about hill suits and using a huge amount of energy when it should be focused on the right things like coaching. Stupid world. ”

“ “Young people have enthusiasm and a desire to show.”

Supervised by the head coach.­

Petter Kukkonen and the coach’s wings.­

Finland has been a united strong country. However, the previous World Cup medal is fourteen years old, when Finland won the World Cup gold in sprint and team competition.

In Sapporo in 2007, Finland was the number one athlete Hannu Manninen – In Oberstdorf, medal expectations are Ilkka Herola. Eero Hirvonen is a strong couple for Herola.

“Ilkalle’s medal is realism. It is not entirely clear. A medal can come if there is a basic good day and good luck, even if the world does not end there, ”says Kukkonen.

Finland competes in Oberstdorf with a young team, while three other athletes Wille Karhumaa, Perttu Reponen and Otto Niittykoski are only in their twenties.

“Young people have enthusiasm and a desire to show. It is not worth waiting for success yet, but the new base is growing, ”says Kukkonen.

Combined is a marginal sport in Finland with less than a hundred enthusiasts. Oberstdorf is competing for the first time at the World Championships level in the Women’s United. Finland does not have a team.

“The age and level of Finns are not enough for the World Cup yet. Our goal is to build an impactful team by 2026, when women will compete at the Olympic level for the first time. ”

As head coach, Kukkonen will continue at least until the 2022 Winter Olympics. He has not thought about the time since, but the business side is also interested.

“ “So let’s laugh at the truth, because the only truth is to be free from the mindless passion of truth.”

Petter Kukkonen is also a novelist.­

Kukkonen and his wife with an Estonian background offer people rental homes in Central Finland and Tallinn.

Kukkonen started housing investment on a debt basis when he moved from Lieksa to Jyväskylä in 2004 to study at the Faculty of Sports Science. The sale of his own home later became capital for the business.

“Pretty hard risk is gone, but cash flow is positive. The investment perspective is 20-30 years, but of course it wants to get rich little by little. ”

The parable of ancient Sisyphus has not been drawn from the wind in the case of Kukkonen. Namely, a book on antiques was published by him in the autumn Olive trees never die (Docendo).

A sequel to the work is coming, in which Athenian wrestler Alekos travels to Macedonia Alexander the Great paternal Philip II to the kingdom.

“The biggest job has been in gathering the facts of history. That work is now done. ”

Olive trees Kukkonen has written a lot about himself. On that basis, one can understand why he is seeking the truth in the words of Alekos against the International Ski Federation in a suit suit:

“So let’s laugh at the truth, because the only truth is to be free from the mindless passion of truth. Yet we must live seeking and seeking again, asking for the way, suffering and repenting. ”