World Championships Skiing | Do Finnish men stretch as fast as women? HS will follow the 4×10 kilometer message from 2.15pm

March 5, 2021
in World
Finnish men aim for bronze medals in the message cat.

The Finnish men will be struggling on the World Championships in Oberstdorf in a 4×10 kilometer message from 2.15 pm Finland is aiming for a medal with the team Ristomatti Hakola, Iivo Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen and Joni Mäki.

HS monitors the competition in real time from the live tracking at the bottom of this article.

The championship will probably be settled between the Norwegian and Russian teams, but Finland will struggle for bronze medals as its main opponent in the previous Olympic and World Cup bronze team France.

Before the message in Finland, three medals from the Oberstdorf World Championships in Finland.

Joni Mäki and Ristomatti Hakola took silver in a double message, Ilkka Herola brought silver in the combined and on Thursday the women’s message team grabbed a joyous bronze Krista Pärmäkoski at the end of a soaring church battle.

.

