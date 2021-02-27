World Championships Skiing | Australian Mark Pollock amazed with his gentle suit in cross-country skiing: no need to ski all the way

Mark Pollock only had a number vest at the top.

Australian Mark Pollock went for men’s combined skiing in the clearly lightest suit in the World Championships in skiing in Sakan Oberstdorf. He wore shorts on Saturday and a plain racing vest on top. He also did not wear a headgear or ski gloves.

There have been almost no heat in Oberstdorf during the World Championships, but on Saturday the temperature was only three degrees on the plus side.

However, Pollock didn’t have to ski the full distance in his lightweight outfit, as he was caught on a lap even before the end of traditional skiing. This meant that his race ended there.

The men’s 15 + 15 km race was won by Russia Alexander Bolshunov, who wore a normal ski outfit, gloves and a beanie. Ranked 13 in the ski area Iivo Niskasella was a similar outfit for the traditional skiing section, but Niskanen left for free skiing without a beanie – and without hair, as Niskanen has excelled as a barber during the Games.

Aleksandr Bolshunov skied in normal ski attire and French Hugo Lapalus in slightly lighter.­