The first gold in the lane at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, is Australian and won by a boy from 2003, Samuel Short, the latest arrival, the last heir of Ian Thorpe, author of 3’40”68, or 61 cents from the world record. To triumph with touch, after having always led under the record and in the lead, it is the Tunisian Olympian Ahmed Hafnaoui, who has tried everything to overcome the resistance but has to settle for silver in 3’40″70, bronze for the German Lukas Martens in 3’42″20, under the podium the Brazilian Guillherme Costa in 3’43″58. Short’s is the seventh time in history.