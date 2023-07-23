The 2003 Australian beats the Olympian in 3’40”68. Ceccon in the final in the 50 butterfly
The first gold in the lane at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, is Australian and won by a boy from 2003, Samuel Short, the latest arrival, the last heir of Ian Thorpe, author of 3’40”68, or 61 cents from the world record. To triumph with touch, after having always led under the record and in the lead, it is the Tunisian Olympian Ahmed Hafnaoui, who has tried everything to overcome the resistance but has to settle for silver in 3’40″70, bronze for the German Lukas Martens in 3’42″20, under the podium the Brazilian Guillherme Costa in 3’43″58. Short’s is the seventh time in history.
Ceccon in the final
—
“I’m back”. Thomas Ceccon keeps his mustache like a year ago in Budapest and touches with the third time of the semifinals of the 50 butterfly, in which a year ago he was fifth. He has an Italian record of 22”79 and tomorrow he will need the perfect final. Leading Grousset (Fra) 22″72 over Rose (USA) 22″79, Ceccon shares the third time with the British Peters 22″92.
July 23, 2023 (change July 23, 2023 | 1:38 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#World #Championships #Short #Thorpes #heir #triumph #freestyle #Hafnaoui
Leave a Reply