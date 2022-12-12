At 9.30 (live on Rai Sport and Sky Sport) the Melbourne Short Course World Championships begin to assign the first medals. There is the awaited direct series of the men’s 1500m in which Gregorio Paltrinieri is looking for gold, already world champion in 2014 in Doha and world record holder in 14’08”06 in Netanya in Israel. Greg aims to confirm himself in winter (a year ago in Abu Dhabi he failed to contend for the title with the German Florian Wellbrock, who also slipped the record) after an amazing summer in the long course between the World and European Championships.

Race queen and frogs on the blocks

—

Tuesday at 1 and always on TV, it will be the turn of the 100 freestyle batteries with Alessandro Miressi (outgoing champion 2021 who will find himself opposed to the world record holder, the Australian Kyle Chalmers, and the long course champion, the Romanian David Popovici) and Thomas Ceccon and the world champions of the 100m breaststroke from 50 metres, Nicolò Martinenghi and Benedetta Pilato. Meanwhile, before the competitions, the extraordinary Fina congress, which includes 209 affiliated countries, voted to change the name of the international federation led by Husain Al Musallam after 114 years of history: from yesterday the body that governs aquatic disciplines will be called World Aquatics . “One single world declined towards the future and eco-sustainable modernity” said the president. A new name after the first reforms that led to the introduction of the independent Ethics Panel, and to a greater representation of women in the Bureau: 9 women will be added to bring the gender balance up to 38%, target 50 % of parity. The athletes commission is led by Jamaican Atkinson.