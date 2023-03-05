On the third day of the speed-skating World Championships, underway in Heerenveen (Holland), another medal arrives for Italy thanks to Andrea Giovannini’s bronze in the mass start. The 29-year-old from Trentino lived up to expectations by leading an adrenaline-filled race and decisive in the final sprint, won by the Belgian Bart Swings over the Dutch Bart Hoolwerf, respectively gold and silver. The other blue Daniele Di Stefano finished in 7th place, despite having skated according to the more experienced teammate.

Second medal

—

For Giovannini it is the first world championship medal of his career, the second instead for Italy in the World Championships in Heerenveen after Davide Ghiotto’s silver in the 5000 metres. In the women’s mass start Laura Peveri had the merit of always remaining at altitude, reaching the point of sprinting for the medals. The young blue finished fifth, confirming herself at the top in the mass start format. Sunday the event will close with the last four races: the 1500 meters of both sectors, the women’s 5000 meters and the men’s 10000 metres.