VAn accident occurred before the 200-meter semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. TV pictures showed how two of the small vehicles that take the athletes from the warm-up to the competition area collided on Thursday evening. Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson says he got a piece of glass in his eye. He sees pretty blurry, said the 26-year-old.

The accident also saw someone from the volunteer team falling out of the vehicle. However, the person stood up independently and took a few steps away from the scene of the accident. The World Athletics Association confirmed the collision of two golf carts. According to the message, the volunteer is doing well again.

Hudson covered his right eye after the collision. The run with him and 100-meter world champion Noah Lyles from the USA was then postponed. The semifinals were then held with a delay, according to the world association, Hudson had agreed to participate. He retired in fifth place in 20.38 seconds. Lyles entered the final as the winner in 19.76 seconds. He comforted the Jamaican, who was shocked in the target area.

Hudson worked hard for this moment

“I did what I could,” Hudson said afterwards, reporting he sat in a treatment room for 20 minutes waiting for a decision. It’s his first World Cup, he’s worked hard for it, there are hurdles in life. Some would have advised him to start, but others not to start. “When I can run, I try my best, so I tried,” explained the 26-year-old, who kept touching his right eye in the stadium’s interview area.

But his vision was blurry and he wants to make sure his eyes are okay, Hudson said. “It wasn’t actually possible to run properly here,” said the sprinter. “That wasn’t really what I had on it.” The organizing committee is investigating the incident and reviewing the transport procedures, it said.