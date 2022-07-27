The great Fernán Gómez stated that bicycles are for the summer, something that the organizers of the Tour de France, male and female, are very clear about and that TVE makes profitable with that double on Teledeporte and La 1. And when talking about cycling it turns out It is inevitable to remember Berlanga: “Each stage is a Greek tragedy. The sport with the most tragic solemnity is cycling, where you run at forty degrees as well as at minus eleven”, and the director, an admirer of Merck, Indurain and Jalabert added: “I prefer to see a stage than a movie, or color… ”.

The women’s soccer team, for its part, got just over three million viewers in the extension of its last match of the European Championship against England and with which La 1 led the corresponding time slot. They are a group of players who are getting the media attention their professionalism deserves.

And then there is the confirmation that athletics is the unbeatable sport on television broadcasts. The cameras caught it all at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Live or recorded, no detail was overlooked: from the fall in the triple jump, with that extraordinary Yulimar Rojas, to the 400 meter hurdles of Sidney McLaughlin, the dazzling 100 meter hurdles of the Nigerian Tobi Amusan or the pole vault with that phenomenon that is Armand Duplantis. A different thing are the Spanish commentators who, in order to provide data and documentation, maintain a tone of childlike jingoism without accepting that Spain ranked 39th in the ranking of the World Championships in Athletics medal table. It is what has narrate what is desired instead of accepting reality.

