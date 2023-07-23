Everything is ready in Fukuoka for the Swimming World Championships. The program for the first day in the lane starts tonight at 3.30 with the heats (live on Rai 2 and Sky Sport) which will see a substantial part of the big Azzurri descend: 200m medley with Sara Franceschi, 400m freestyle with Marco De Tullio and Matteo Ciampi), 400mm Women’s 50m butterfly with Thomas Ceccon and Piero Codia, women’s 100m butterfly with Ilaria Bianchi, 100m breaststroke with Nicolò Martinenghi and Federico Poggi, men’s 4x100m freestyle with Alessandro Miressi, Leonardo Deplano, Manuel Frigo and Lorenzo Zazzeri (one of the three will have to make way for Thomas Ceccon, who will then be involved in the semifinals in the 50m dolphin), women’s 4x100m freestyle with Chiara Tarantino, Costanza Cocconcelli, Sofia Morini and Emma Menic kill.

Big hopes

—

Everything is ready, Italy has great hopes: 5 medals to be awarded on the first day including the 400m medley in which we hope to see Razzo and the 400m freestyle with Marco De Tullio (and Ciampi): the two Azzurri respectively set the eighth and sixth time in the world season in 4’13″58 and 3’44″69. Finally, there is great expectation for the 4x100m freestyle Olympic silver and world bronze in office. The first blue to take to the water will be Sara Franceschi in the 200 medley. A first day that will certainly be indicative of the blue prospects of strikers and outsiders. Getting off to a good start right away is essential.