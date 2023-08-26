The American Noah Lyles wins the gold medal in the 200 meters at the Athletics World Championships in Budapest 2023. The 26-year-old, already a winner in the 100 meters, completes the double by triumphing in the final in 19”52. Second place and silver medal for the other American Erriyon Knighton (19”75). Third place and bronze medal (19”81) for Letsile Tebogo, Botswana.

In the women’s 200m, an extraordinary victory by Jamaican Shericka Jackson, gold medal in 21”41”, just 7 cents from Florence Griffith’s world record. Silver and bronze for the USA with Gabrielle Thomas (21”81) and Sha-Carri Richardson (21”92).