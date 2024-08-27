Piastri is not a gregarious

“I know it’s an ambitious statement, but I’m also fighting for the world title.” After the first part of the season Oscar Plates he stressed that he doesn’t feel like a number two at McLaren at all, a status that the Australian driver has confirmed by the request made by the McLaren pit wall in Hungary towards Lando Norris, who had to give the first position back to his teammate when he was on his way to the second victory of his F1 career, a second victory that came in a resounding fashion two days ago in Holland.

In Zandvoort Norris clearly beat Piastri both in Qualifying and in the Race. Norris beat Piastri by 499 thousandths in Qualifying and in the race the Australian even lost a position compared to the starting position, finishing in fourth position. Norris is at 70 points by Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, but he will still not be favored regardless of McLaren in chasing the lead in the drivers’ standings.

He explained it very well in the press conference Andrea Star at the end of the Dutch GP: “We have always discussed team orders since the first race, because you always want to enter the race with a clear idea of ​​how to manage the internal competition between the two drivers. – explained Stella – these discussions need to be put in the context of what is, for example, the drivers’ standings. In general, our approach is to be fair, to have, as we say, integrity in the way we race. I don’t know any driver who wants to be number one by contract.. Drivers want to be number one because they are fast on the track. And when you are fast on the track, you definitely want to be supported by the team when it comes to a 50/50 decision. If a driver has eight good weekends and one bad weekend then in that case the team can help and support him. But giving all the favors to a driver defined as number one is not a healthy way to manage a team. For each race we analyse the situations and in the 50-50 situations or in the cases where, in this case, Lando might need a little bit more support from the team, we will give it. But the team also includes Oscar and we will not do things that are not reasonable for Oscar because a team is involved all together in any situation”.