Norris reverses the trend and nibbles points from Max

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 265 2 Landon Norris McLaren 189 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 162 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 154 5 Oscar Plates McLaren 149 6 Sergio Perez Red Bull 124 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 125 8 George Russell Mercedes 116 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 45 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 12 Yuki-Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 11 14 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 5 17 Alexander Albon Williams 4 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 3 19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

“Think about the championship.” So the McLaren he convinced Norris to let Piastri pass again, who had taken the lead at the start but then lost it during the second stop when McLaren stopped Norris first to protect themselves from Hamilton’s attack.

Norris was a gentleman today with Piastri giving up eight points, but he may have finally won Piastri over to his side with 11 games to go. Norris has gained 8 points on Verstappen and it might not be over yetThe Dutchman is before the Stewards because by attacking Lewis Hamilton on the inside of Turn 1 he could be held responsible for causing a collision in which Verstappen has already lost a position because Leclerc finished ahead of the Red Bull driver who was fourth when he attacked Hamilton in an attempt to get back to third position.

Hamilton with the 200th podium in his career he passed Russell in the standings, important points also for Tsunoda.