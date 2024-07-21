Norris reverses the trend and nibbles points from Max
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|265
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|189
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|162
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|154
|5
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|149
|6
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|124
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|125
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|116
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|45
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|12
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|5
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|3
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
“Think about the championship.” So the McLaren he convinced Norris to let Piastri pass again, who had taken the lead at the start but then lost it during the second stop when McLaren stopped Norris first to protect themselves from Hamilton’s attack.
Norris was a gentleman today with Piastri giving up eight points, but he may have finally won Piastri over to his side with 11 games to go. Norris has gained 8 points on Verstappen and it might not be over yetThe Dutchman is before the Stewards because by attacking Lewis Hamilton on the inside of Turn 1 he could be held responsible for causing a collision in which Verstappen has already lost a position because Leclerc finished ahead of the Red Bull driver who was fourth when he attacked Hamilton in an attempt to get back to third position.
Hamilton with the 200th podium in his career he passed Russell in the standings, important points also for Tsunoda.
#World #Championship #reopened #Norris #gentleman #Verstappen #crazy #Stewards
http://clomiddelivery.pro/# can i buy clomid without a prescription