by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull fears for the World Championship

Max’s Fists at the Wheel Verstappen after qualifying at the Hungaroring and the nervousness that surfaced in the Grand Prix, it seems that the Dutchman fears losing the lead in the Drivers’ Championship without a sudden U-turn. That U-turn that should have been guaranteed by the updates in Hungary, but the new RB20 betrayed expectations by failing to overtake McLaren.

The Hungaroring weekend has therefore made Verstappen understand that the next races could also be uphill. Perhaps, Super Max can patch things up in Belgium, where he achieved brilliant results, but that doesn’t mean that in the short term Red Bull will have to run on the defense. This is confirmed by the words of team principal Christian Horneraccording to which the drivers’ championship (with Verstappen at +76 on Lando Norris) and the constructors’ championship (Red Bull at +51 on McLaren) are not safe.

Horner’s words

“We will just develop the fastest car possible. In the drivers’ championship, Max has a good lead that can decrease very quicklyTherefore nothing can be taken for granted. Even in the constructors 51 points can decrease very quickly: we are aware of this and we are determined to get more points at the weekends“, this is Horner’s comment.

Updates

The developments on the RB20 have not worked as expected in Milton Keynes. That does not mean they are to be thrown away: “I think they have more performance to offer. I think we need to widen the operating window of the car. When the car is in the right window, it qualifies on pole with four tenths of an advantage in Austria. In Hungary, however, we missed the pole by less than a tenth.“.