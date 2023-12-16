Danny Noppert was not looking forward to a clash with Dirk van Duijvenbode: 'Would have liked a different draw'

The Dutch public will immediately be presented with a Dutch clash at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam tonight: Danny Noppert (32) against Dirk van Duijvenbode (31). A nice poster, although the compatriots will have to divide the support of the public. “That is a shame, also for the audience itself.”