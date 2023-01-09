The ninth season of Formula E coincides with a technological milestone in the history of the category. The new third-generation single-seaters will in fact ensure an important leap in performance, reviving the visual spectacle for the public with the hope that the popularity of the category will also benefit. Weighing 840kg, the Gen3s are 60kg lighter than their predecessors, as well as more powerful. In fact, the power available in the race will rise from 220 to 300 kW, which will become 350 kW in qualifying and in Attack Mode. Now in its third generation, Formula E should thus be able to break through the 300 km/h barrier. However, there is no shortage of innovations also on the sporting level, with the elimination of the Fanboost and the race distance which will once again be determined by a pre-established number of laps and no longer by time.

Despite the technical progress and the return to a more traditional sporting regulation, the most widespread feeling in the environment on the eve of the World Cup is not excitement but concern. The great technological leap required for Gen3 has given rise to a series of technical problems in the test phase that have not yet been fully resolved, which cast shadows and skepticism on the upcoming championship. The attention dedicated by the FIA ​​and Formula E to their resolution has also prevented the development of the 600 kW rapid charging system, which will sanction the return of the pit stops in the race during which the drivers will recover slightly less than the 10% of battery capacity. However, his debut has been postponed until the championship is complete, with the top-up pit stops also being limited to some specific E-Prixes. All of this certainly doesn’t help the image of the category, which is preparing to play one of the most important championships in its history without regulation stability and with a changing format from one race to another.

However, the main source of concern for teams and organizers at the moment are the batteries of Williams Advanced Engineering, which took over from McLaren Applied Technologies at the end of the Gen2 era. New batteries turned out particularly sensitive to vibrationsespecially those caused by the passage on curbs and bumps, to the point of provoking switching off the single-seater saddles. However, what appears only as a reliability problem also becomes a critical element for safety for the Gen3s, designed to work without mechanical brakes at the rear, instead using only the braking force of the motor generator at the rear. At the front there are still small discs supplied by Brembo, which however share the load under braking with the new generator introduced at the front. It goes without saying that switching off the car therefore entails a considerable loss of braking capacity, so much so that various accidents, including violent ones, occurred during the testing phase, which aroused the concern of drivers, teams and insiders.

However, fears for safety are not the only ones, as the risk of a confusing championship, conditioned by continuous withdrawals and precarious reliability is real. The difficulties are not only for the suppliers, but also for the teams that are dealing with new generation powertrains which inevitably, more or less, will show youth problems. With this in mind, Mexico City is both the best and worst location to host the first E-Prix of the new era. The Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack is in fact a permanent track, without the bumps typical of street circuits, a factor that should alleviate the vibrations on the batteries and the consequent reliability problems. On the other hand, the 2200 meters of altitude at which the plant is located imply a rarefaction of the air, the density of which drops to 78% compared to sea level. At the same speed, the cars will thus be hit by a smaller mass of air than in normal conditions, encountering greater difficulties in cooling the powertrain. In the previous races in Mexico and Chile, where the races were equally high altitude, we saw how the risk of overheating is always around the corner and how theEnergy management in the race will have to go hand in hand with temperature management. On the other hand, the two aspects are connected, as the temperature of the motors and battery also influences their efficiency. Not the best of conditions therefore for the immature Gen3 single-seaters, which put the teams in front of already enough technical unknowns.

In Mexico it will kick off a world championship orphaned by the world champion Mercedes. However, although the house of the Star has said goodbye to the electric circus, the team led by Ian James is still present at the starting line, now become McLaren’s standard bearers. The proven solidity of the team’s organization combined with the tenacity of a driver like René Rast make McLaren one of the main teams to watch, although the hopes for the championship depend on the work that Nissan will be able to do with the powertrain. DS arrives at the start with the stellar duo Vergne-Vandoorne, however in 2023 making use of the track management of the Penske team, having interrupted the fruitful collaboration with Techeetah. In such a scenario, the team that most of all can count on stability is Jaguar, constantly a candidate for the title in recent seasons with Mitch Evans and who could play her cards with the Gen3. Season 9 also brands entry into the Maserati category, in partnership with the former Venturi team and driven by the DS powertrain, whose software development, however, will be handled in Modena. The Trident recorded the best time in the Valencia tests with Maximilian Gunther and, although the tests are rarely relevant, the speed shown by both DS and Maserati is an encouraging calling card for the French powertrain. Finally, the Formula E paddock welcomes the ABT team back, which falls into the category in partnership with Cupra.

In conclusion, the new Formula E that will start in Mexico City promises to be less balanced in terms of values ​​compared to last season, in which the teams had now reached the maximum level of development of the Gen2s, increasingly converging. For Season 9, however, it is reasonable to expect a looser grid, with wider gaps and with the manufacturers grappling with the youth problems of their respective powertrains. In Mexico it will be possible to get an idea of ​​who will have a consistent starting point to work on and who will instead have to deal with a failed project, while defining the exact scale of the hierarchies appears prohibitive. In fact, the balance of power will change according to the tracks, not to mention the rapid rate of software development. Uncertainty about the winner has always characterized Formula E, but making predictions has never been as difficult as on the eve of this World Championship.