The big day has arrived. August 20, 2023, a date marked in red on the calendar of the Spanish team and the English team, the two World Cup finalists from Australia and New Zealand. The two best teams in this tournament, the ones that have put on the most show on each day, did not go out to speculate and from the initial whistle they went in search of that goal that would put them ahead on the scoreboard.
And in that battle the Spanish team has emerged victorious and has been proclaimed World Champion for the first time in its history.
More news about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023
The first great chance of the match was for the English who sent the ball to the crossbar, but the first goal fell on the Spanish side. Once again Olga Carmona, once again with an unstoppable shot, made it 1-0 on the scoreboard after 29 minutes. The match reached halftime with that scoreline, although Spain had the opportunity to increase their lead with a shot from Salma Paralluelo that missed the post.
In the second half, the clearest chances came again from Jorge Vilda’s team, which was able to increase its advantage from 11 meters, but the penalty taken by Jenni Hermoso was stopped by Earps. That stop gave wings to England that began to approach the Cata Coll area with more danger.
But this was the final for Spain, the ideal opportunity to take revenge on England after the elimination suffered in the last Euro Cup. The saves by Cata, the clearances by Carmona and Irene Paredes, the magic and creation of Aitana and Teresa in midfield, the speed of Salma, the quality of Alexia… all this led the Spanish team to victory.
From now on, La Roja will proudly wear the star that accredits this women’s team as the new world champion. Until now, Spain had not been able to get past the round of 16 in a World Cup, and in their first final they have made history.
In this way, Spain succeeds the United States in the list of champions, after the American team was proclaimed champion in 2019.
|
Edition
|
Champion
|
runner-up
|
Result
|
Australia and New Zealand 2023
|
Spain
|
England
|
1-0
|
France 2019
|
USA
|
Netherlands
|
2-0
|
Canada 2015
|
USA
|
Japan
|
5-2
|
Germany 2011
|
Japan
|
USA
|
2 (3-1) 2
|
Chinese 2007
|
Germany
|
Brazil
|
2-0
|
United States 2003
|
Germany
|
Sweden
|
2-1
|
United States 1999
|
USA
|
China
|
0 (5-4) 0
|
sweden 1995
|
Norway
|
Germany
|
2-1
|
Chinese 1991
|
USA
|
Norway
|
null
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#WORLD #CHAMPIONS #Spain #prevails #England #achieves #world #glory #Australia
Leave a Reply