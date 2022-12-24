Rosario, Pujato, Calchin, Mar del Plata, cities and towns of Argentina celebrate their world champions, who returned to their homelands to rest after the historic caravan with five million people in Buenos Aires, to celebrate the conquest of the Qatar World Cup-2022.

As soon as the lengthy reception was over, the captain of the Albiceleste departed by private plane for Rosario, 310 km north of Buenos Aires, and then, together with Di María, he was transferred by helicopter to a condominium in the town of Funes, on the outskirts of that city, to spend days off with the family.

“Let it come out for a second”, “We want a photo and we’re leaving”, said Rosario in an albiceleste shirt who were waiting this Wednesday behind the fences placed to protect the neighborhood, with the illusion of seeing their hero.

It is not yet known if there will be an event at the Monument to the Flag, the usual epicenter of soccer celebrations in Rosario to celebrate its natives Messi, Di María and

Angel Correa.

“If they want, we will think of something. We are happy that they want to come and spend a few days with the family and the priority is them and that they can come and enjoy themselves. They are going to spend the holidays here,” declared the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin.

Lía is coming

Precisely, Correa is in the news this Saturday, December 24, not because of Christmas, nor because of the world title, but because he revealed the name he will give his daughter.

Married to Sabrina Di Marchthe couple published that the name of the girl they are expecting will be Lía, in tribute to Lionel Messi.

There are two girls at home and both of their names begin with the letter ‘L’, Lola, the oldest, seven years old, and Luz, two.

